Augustana hockey shutout in inaugural game at Wisconsin

MADISON, WI (Dakota News Now) - In a historic night for Augustana hockey, the Wisconsin Badgers carried an early lead into a 4-0 win Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Zack Rose recorded a career high 41 saves on 45 shots. After an early goal in the first period from the Badgers, Augustana answered back but the goal was not allowed due to goalie interference.

The Wisconsin Badgers opened up the game 1:10 into play with a Christian Fitzgerald goal from just inside the hash marks off a slick pass from William Whitelaw. Wisconsin carried that momentum throughout the opening frame as it recorded 12 of their xx in the first 20 minutes. Still in the first period, Augustana answered back with a goal of its own but the ruling on the ice was goalie interference.

Jack Jensen found a chance to even things out with a shot from just outside the circle but was denied by the Wisconsin goalie at the 1:25 mark of the period.

Wisconsin followed up its strong first period with a Mathieu De St.Paul goal at the 3:02 mark in the second period. St.Paul was assisted by fellow senior David Silye.

With 4:58 left through the second period, Augustana was hit with a two-minute minor for cross-checking. The Vikings killed off the penalty with a blocked shot by Luke Mobley and three saves by goaltender Rose.

Wisconsin pushed the lead to three with a short-side high goal from Quinn Finley at the 6:14 mark of the third period. Finley followed up his first career goal with a wrist shot past Rose with 9:34 left to play in the third. The Badgers carried their lead to the very end as it won by a score of 4-0.

GAME MOMENTS

Arnaud Vachon recorded the first shot on goal in Augustana history.



Wisconsin opened up the scoring with a goal 1:10 into play.



The Badgers recorded a goal in each period of play.



A total of 28 minutes were served in the penalty box, 14 for each team.



Luke Mobley spoiled a Wisconsin power play opportunity when he laid out for a blocked shot in a for Augustana.



GOALS

Christian Fitzgerald opened up the scoring with a wrist shot from inside the hash marks that squeaked through Rose’s pads.



Mathieu De St.Paul continued the momentum for Wisconsin with a short-side high shot past Rose’s shoulder from below the circle.



Quinn Finley recorded his first career goal as a Badger with a shot from inside the circle.



Finley followed up his first career goal with a short-side back handed shot from below the circle to push things to 4-0.



Up next

Viking hockey returns to the ice tomorrow as it faces off in round two against Wisconsin, puck drop is set for 5 p.m. inside the Kohl Center.

