Balanced offense led by 605 Hogs powers SDSU to first road win

NORMAL, IL (Dakota News Now) - In their first road game of the 2023 season the South Dakota State Jackrabbits made themselves at home in Normal, Illinois against the Illinois State Redbirds.

The defending FCS National Champions broke out to a 20-0 lead and scored touchdowns on their first five possessions in route to a 40-21 victory. The 605 hogs of the offensive line dominated the trenches, clearing the way for 547 total yards from a balanced offense.

State returns home next Saturday for Hobo Day against Northern Iowa at 2:00 PM.

