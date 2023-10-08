Balanced offense led by 605 Hogs powers SDSU to first road win
Jackrabbits rack up 547 total yards of offense in 40-21 victory
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORMAL, IL (Dakota News Now) - In their first road game of the 2023 season the South Dakota State Jackrabbits made themselves at home in Normal, Illinois against the Illinois State Redbirds.
The defending FCS National Champions broke out to a 20-0 lead and scored touchdowns on their first five possessions in route to a 40-21 victory. The 605 hogs of the offensive line dominated the trenches, clearing the way for 547 total yards from a balanced offense.
State returns home next Saturday for Hobo Day against Northern Iowa at 2:00 PM.
