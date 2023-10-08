Cancer Comfort Collection holds celebration to gather donations, comfy items for cancer patients

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday night at Remedy Brewing, a foundation with the goal of helping cancer patients fight the mental battle while also fighting a physical one, held a fundraiser with raffles, therapy dogs, live music, and a hair cutting.

Amber Reed founded the Cancer Comfort Collection in 2017 when her mother, Peggy, was battling cancer. Amber realized the need to improve the lives of those battling cancer and began a campaign to collect comfort items to donate to cancer patients.

She teamed up with Remedy and Kelcey Schroder to hold an annual kickoff event at the taproom to encourage donations and raise money.

Over the years, the event has grown into a community celebration.

“I think a lot of people maybe get a little confused with cancer and celebration in the same sentence, but we truly do have to celebrate the fact that either we are healthy or we have survived, or we can honor and celebrate and join together and realize how interconnected we are,” Schroder said. “If you don’t take the time to celebrate the wins, then the wins don’t count as much.”

“My mom is still going through treatment, she always will, there’s no cure,” Amber explained. “But if you asked her, ‘Why are you here? Think back to when you were in the hospital room for three weeks straight, why are you here?’ She’d say, ‘Because I can.’ That’s why we celebrate.”

Friday’s kickoff event started at 4:00 p.m. Guests who brought a donation received a Remedy beer discount, and a gift certificate to Sticks and Steel, as well as being entered into a raffle drawing.

From 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Therapy Dogs International brought some local therapy dogs to the taproom to demonstrate how they help patients, nurses, and staff alike, including a golden retriever named Denver who gives leg hugs.

Local musician Landon Weis provided the entertainment throughout the event, donating his time to be a part of a special night.

At the end of the night, several raffle drawings were held for prize packages including Remedy swag, a photo session with Kelcey Schroder Photography, and a dog-themed prize package.

Dakota News Now digital producer, Donovan Minor, donated 15 inches of his own hair to Wigs for Kids, and a raffle was held for chances to cut five locks of hair to be donated.

In total, $1,355 was raised from the event for the Avera Cancer Institute.

“Coming together to see what impact we can do together and celebrating our local musicians and the therapy dogs that are doing the work every weekend going to hospitals and spreading joy. I think we do need to celebrate, and it’s not celebrating cancer, it’s celebrating the fact that we can get together on a topic that’s maybe not so fun and it’s really hard, but we can get together to help each other get through and celebrate the wins,” Schroder expressed.

The Cancer Comfort Collection has impacted the lives of not only cancer patients but also those who care for them. A surprise announcement was made at the end of the night that the foundation had received a $3,000 donation from a woman named Deb from Iowa whose life has been touched by the foundation.

“She has lost a lot. She lost her son, CJ, to cancer, and six months later she lost her uncle who was very close to cancer. She’s lost her husband in the last month, and yet she gives. She probably needs a new pair of shoes, I’m serious. But this is what she decides to do and I don’t even know how to wrap my head around that,” Amber expressed. “Her son was a CCC recipient, and it was towards the end, and she said he actually smiled and she was there when he got it. She said this event brings a lot of awareness and she just wants to be a part of that and spread as much comfort and care that she can.”

Over the first six years of the event, over 2,500 patients have received blankets, scarves, hats, coloring books, and other items to make their treatment experience even a little more comfortable.

“I think it’s amazing because it’s not just affecting the Sioux Falls community,” Schroder said. “Amber and I are both Iowa gals and our families are in Iowa. It affects people in Minnesota, North Dakota, and Nebraska. People come to Sioux Falls for treatment, we do have a great hospital system here. The fact that our little one-day event, this little celebration we have to get together and spread joy, has that many branches moving off of it, it warms my heart and I will be here every year we keep doing it because I know it’s helping someone out there.”

Though final numbers haven’t been released yet, Amber said the kickoff event collected the most physical donations since 2019, meaning the foundation will continue to impact many more lives this year.

“For me, it’s always been an event where if we can help one person, it’s a great event,” Amber said. “But the feedback I get when people are leaving is people saying, ‘This is a great event, we’ve never been here before. I absolutely love that this happens, I had a great time.’ There are people that come back year after year after year, so for me, that tells that this goes really well.”

Physical donations were accepted at the Avera McKennan Fitness Center from September 22nd through October 8th.

Monetary donations are still being accepted until October 15th and you can donate online here.

Follow the Cancer Comfort Collection on Facebook for updates when the donation packages start to go out.

