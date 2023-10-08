Avera Medical Minute
Fort Pierre horse races return for 75th anniversary

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
FORT PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kicking off at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Fort Pierre Horse Races returned to the Stanley County Fairgrounds for the 75th year.

The two-day event runs through Sunday and dozens of local sponsors made donations to help make the races possible.

The track manager described the races as a family fun event that’s also cost-friendly. Admission is $5 and kids 16 and under can attend for free.

