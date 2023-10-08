Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Home Builders Association hosts showcase of remodeled homes

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Those with hopes to make updates to their current homes had the opportunity to see some modern trends in renovation on Sunday.

From noon to 5:00 p.m., the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire invited guests in for their showcase of remodeled homes.

Some of the transformations that were showcased included a kitchen remodel, the addition of a two-stall garage, and a new second level added to a home.

“The remodel market has been fruitful for us,” said Cole Weller, CEO of Weller Brothers. “The biggest piece is being able to assist those customers and deliver backyards to them. It’s not just the new construction, building a house from the ground up, but really what you can do to your existing home.”

This year’s showcase of remodeled homes featured 13 homes displaying the work of 11 builders.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.), Sen. John Thune (R, S.D.), Rep. Dusty Johnson (R, S.D.), Gov....
South Dakota’s leaders respond to attack on Israel
South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
South Dakota State Penitentiary deputy warden retires, staff member demoted
Lyon County car accident
Warrants out after driver flees scene of Lyon County car accident
2023 Football Friday on Dakota News Now
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 7 (10-6-23)
Brandon family receives free HVAC unit ahead of winter
Brandon family receives free HVAC unit ahead of winter

Latest News

Cancer Comfort Collection kickoff gathers money, comfort items to support local cancer patients
Cancer Comfort Collection holds celebration to gather donations, comfy items for cancer patients
On Friday night at Remedy Brewing, a foundation with the goal of helping cancer patients fight...
Cancer Comfort Collection holds celebration to gather donations, comfy items for cancer patients
Augustana University announced they had received a large gift of $13.8 million from a pair of...
Augustana announces $13.8 million gift for ELCA students
llevity Entertainment in Aberdeen will bring back its 21 and over “Fun After Dark” party on...
Allevity hosting ‘Fun After Dark’ on Friday the 13th