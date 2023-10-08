Home Builders Association hosts showcase of remodeled homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Those with hopes to make updates to their current homes had the opportunity to see some modern trends in renovation on Sunday.

From noon to 5:00 p.m., the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire invited guests in for their showcase of remodeled homes.

Some of the transformations that were showcased included a kitchen remodel, the addition of a two-stall garage, and a new second level added to a home.

“The remodel market has been fruitful for us,” said Cole Weller, CEO of Weller Brothers. “The biggest piece is being able to assist those customers and deliver backyards to them. It’s not just the new construction, building a house from the ground up, but really what you can do to your existing home.”

This year’s showcase of remodeled homes featured 13 homes displaying the work of 11 builders.

