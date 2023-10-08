Lifelong Coyote, Nancy McCahren, honored at Dakota Days

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend is Dakota Days at the University of South Dakota. Every year, they pick an individual to serve as Grand Marshal in the Dakota Days Parade. This year’s Grand Marshal has changed the lives of many students and faculty over the years. The University is a special place to a lot of people, but for the Grand Marshal, USD is everything.

The University of South Dakota is the beating heart of Vermillion, and it captured the heart of Nancy McCahren from a young age.

“I’ve been cheering ever since I was five years old,” explained McCahren.

Her dad went to USD and came back to coach basketball and track. Growing up in Vermillion, she never stopped cheering on her ‘Yotes. She followed in her dad’s footsteps and studied at USD, graduating three times. She received her bachelor’s degree in English, a master’s in French and a master’s in education administration. She also worked at USD in many roles, including as a professor.

“I think a lot of people look to Nancy because of all of her history and her amazing Coyote pride and all the people that she’s played a role in helping become the successful and engaged citizens that they are,” said Sheila Gestring, the current USD President.

Gestring began her work at USD around 2007, but that was plenty of time to get to know McCahren well.

“I wasn’t in town for long before I met the legend that is Nancy McCahren,” Gestring said. “I always enjoy running into Nancy and she always has such incredible stories to tell me about the amazing students that have come through and graduated and gone on to be incredibly successful or she’ll tell me some stories about faculty, greek life and just about anything USD.”

McCahren took a few notes from her dad, but instead of coaching basketball, she coached her students on how to improve their writing.

“To me, the most important thing that I have done in my life is to help young people,” McCahren said. “I got a message from somebody who said, ‘Mrs. McCahren, you may not remember me, but I’m so-and-so and I’m working for Texas Instruments in Houston. And I just want to say thank you because you know why I got the job? I had taken your advanced writing class.’ And I had about half a dozen others who said they weren’t smart enough to go to law school. I said, ‘I’m going to help you get there.’”

While Nancy said that it came as a surprise, honoring McCahren with the title of Grand Marshal of the Dakota Days Parade was just a matter of time for a woman who devoted her life to the school. The person with perhaps the biggest heart for USD spent time at the heart of their biggest celebration of the year.

“I think some people might actually refer to her as the ‘mother of USD’,” Gestring said with a grin. “It was a very easy decision to ask Nancy to be the parade marshal. She’s certainly deserving. She’s been around for a very, very long time. She’s always in the stands cheering on her ‘Yotes no matter what it is.”

“I said, ‘As soon as this parade’s over, I’m going to the dome,’ because that’s where I’m at home,” McCahren described.

Though she’s currently living in Sioux Falls, you can still spot Nancy at many Coyote sporting events near the action. When asked what the school means to her, she said “My life”.

