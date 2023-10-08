Midland upsets Dordt
#14 Defenders fall at home 10-7
SIOUX CENTER, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Dordt Defenders lost a defensive struggle in GPAC play on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Center, Iowa against Midland by a final score of 10-7.
The Defenders forced critical turnovers in the first quarter to keep Midland off the board as Grant Hixson had an interception at the Dordt 10 on the first drive. Dordt capitalized on a turnover in the second quarter, setting up a 39-yard drive that Kolson Kruse capped with an 11-yard completion to Nick Wellen for a 7-0 lead.
Hixson had another interception with 6:00 remaining but Dordt couldn’t turn in the possession into points. A Dordt turnover figured into Midland’s score when a fumble on a Warrior punt gave Midland the ball with 2:05 left in the half at the Dordt 32. The Defenders held Midland out of the end zone but the Warriors got a 49-yard field goal by Jared Quinonez to send the game to halftime with Dordt leading 7-3.
The Defenders never got the ball passed midfield in the second half and Midland scored the winning touchdown with 8:50 left in the game on a 53-yard drive. Dordt’s next three drives ended on turnovers, the final one on the game’s last play near midfield.
THE NUMBERS
- Both teams had 256 yards of total offense.
- Midland had a 127-119 yards passing edge and Dordt ran for 137 yards to Midland’s 137.
- Both teams had four turnovers.
- Kolson Kruse was 10-22 passing for 119 yards and ran for 57 yards on 13 carries.
- Nick Wellen ran for 39 yards on eight carries and Connor Dodd had six carries for 32 yards in his first action of the season. Dodd also had a catch for 29 yards.
- Konner Knauf had a catch for 24 yards and Isaac Looker caught two for 23.
- Cade Rohwer caught four passes for 16 yards and Evan Jordahl had one for 16.
- Drew Daum had nine tackles and four sacks with five tackles for loss.
- Grant Hixson had two interceptions.
- Jordan Gall had a sack and two fumble recoveries.
- Dan Jungling had a team high 10 solo tackles.
- Dordt is 4-1 overall and in the GPAC while Midland is 4-3 overall and 3-3 in the conference.
NEXT
Dordt will travel to Jamestown on Saturday, October 14 in its next contest.
