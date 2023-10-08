Midland upsets Dordt

SIOUX CENTER, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Dordt Defenders lost a defensive struggle in GPAC play on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Center, Iowa against Midland by a final score of 10-7.

The Defenders forced critical turnovers in the first quarter to keep Midland off the board as Grant Hixson had an interception at the Dordt 10 on the first drive. Dordt capitalized on a turnover in the second quarter, setting up a 39-yard drive that Kolson Kruse capped with an 11-yard completion to Nick Wellen for a 7-0 lead.

Hixson had another interception with 6:00 remaining but Dordt couldn’t turn in the possession into points. A Dordt turnover figured into Midland’s score when a fumble on a Warrior punt gave Midland the ball with 2:05 left in the half at the Dordt 32. The Defenders held Midland out of the end zone but the Warriors got a 49-yard field goal by Jared Quinonez to send the game to halftime with Dordt leading 7-3.

The Defenders never got the ball passed midfield in the second half and Midland scored the winning touchdown with 8:50 left in the game on a 53-yard drive. Dordt’s next three drives ended on turnovers, the final one on the game’s last play near midfield.

Dordt will travel to Jamestown on Saturday, October 14 in its next contest.

