Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Noem calls on Congress to select new speaker in order to aid Israel

After declaring her support for Israel following the surprise attacks by Hamas on Saturday,...
After declaring her support for Israel following the surprise attacks by Hamas on Saturday, Gov. Kristi Noem called on Congress Sunday to select a new house speaker in order to provide support.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After declaring her support for Israel following the surprise attacks by Hamas on Saturday, Gov. Kristi Noem called on Congress Sunday to quickly select a new house speaker in order to provide support.

Previous Coverage: South Dakota’s leaders respond to attack on Israel

The Governor called Israel America’s most important friend and strategic ally and stressed the importance of Congress supporting the nation.

Noem recommended Congress select Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan as the next speaker of the house in order to act quickly as the conflict in the Middle East continued into Sunday.

Noem’s full statement can be read below:

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.), Sen. John Thune (R, S.D.), Rep. Dusty Johnson (R, S.D.), Gov....
South Dakota’s leaders respond to attack on Israel
South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
South Dakota State Penitentiary deputy warden retires, staff member demoted
2023 Football Friday on Dakota News Now
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 7 (10-6-23)
Lyon County car accident
Warrants out after driver flees scene of Lyon County car accident
Brandon family receives free HVAC unit ahead of winter
Brandon family receives free HVAC unit ahead of winter

Latest News

Sunday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
SDSU's Jaxon Janke scores at Illinois State
SDSU grounds Redbirds
USD's Travis Theis runs in a score against Murray State
South Dakota stomps Murray State
Logan Uttecht scores a touchdown for Augustana in their win over SMSU
Augustana routs SMSU