Northwestern hammers Hastings

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - The No. 1-ranked Northwestern College football team (5-0, 4-0 GPAC) scored 45-straight points on the way to picking up a convincing 45-7 win on Homecoming over the Broncos of Hastings College (3-4, 2-4 GPAC) Saturday afternoon in front of a packed De Valois Stadium. The Red Raider faithful were treated with a record-breaking 53-yard field goal from senior Eli Stader to kickoff the scoring.

“Our defense played well as a unit today,” noted head coach Matt McCarty. “They continue to play well each week.”

It was another slow offensive start for the Red Raiders in the first 15 minutes of play, as the first three drives saw two punts. On the second drive of the day, the 4th-and-16 looked bad until Stader (Sr., Cedar Grove, Wis.) trotted out onto the field to line up for the 53-yard field goal attempt. Having plenty of leg, Stader left no doubt as the ball sailed between the uprights to give Northwestern a 3-0 lead. Stader was then greeted with a standing ovation from the Red Raider faithful when it was announced over the PA that he had broken the school record for longest field goal.

“It was great to get Eli a chance at the program record,” noted McCarty on the record setting kick. “He is a great weapon for our team.”

From then on, it would be the Red Raider defense and six Northwestern touchdowns.

The first Red Raider touchdown would come in the waning minutes of the first quarter and it would be a quick drive following a Hastings punt for a touchback. Konner McQuillan (Sr., Leavenworth, Kan.) would gash the Bronco defense for his longest rush of the day of 28 yards to the Hastings 49-yard line. Jalyn Gramstad (Jr., Lester, Iowa) would do the rest, completing the three-play, 80-yard drive with a 49-yard touchdown strike to Michael Storey (Sr., Spencer, Iowa).

McQuillan would cap of the very next Red Raider drive with a one-yard touchdown score, completing the nine-play, 50-yard drive. Outside of a 16-yard Hastings penalty, all 34 yards gained on the drive came from McQuillan who had 34 yards on seven carries and one reception.

For the second time on the day, the crowd would find themselves on their feet for a massive celebration near the end of the first half. With just under two minutes left until the break, Hastings looked to cut into the 17-0 deficit, Trystin Voss (So., Rogersville, Mo.) picked up a big sack. Looking to continue to push the momentum from the Hastings interception to start the drive, quarterback Carson Kudlacek would completely overthrow everyone but Cody Moser (Sr., Rock Valley, Iowa) who would pick off the pass and return it to the house for the 85-yard pick-six as Northwestern would take a 24-0 lead and all the momentum into the halftime locker room.

“Cody had an awesome game,” said McCarty. “He’s been a game changer for us in the secondary!”

Gramstad would pick up a pair of passing touchdowns in the third quarter, to bring his total to three on the day. He found McQuillan out of the backfield for an 11-yard score and Storey for the second time on the day with a five-yard TD toss. Northwestern would hold a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter of play.

The final Raider score of the day came on a 39-yard touchdown run from Logan Meyer (Jr., Alvord, Iowa) who would make it 45-0 with 11 minutes to play. It was the second three-play, 50 or more-yard touchdown drive of the day.

Hastings, trailing 45-0, would not be able to score on the Red Raider starting defense. They’d punch the ball in for their lone score of the day with just over three minutes left on the clock. A mixture of rushes from Meyer and Isaiah Robinson (So., Garretson, S.D.) would melt the rest of the clock as the Red Raiders would take the 45-7 victory for the 17th-straight straight win over Hastings.

GAME NOTES:

Eli Stader sets a new program record with his 53-yard field goal in the first quarter.

Northwestern picks up their 17th-straight win over Hastings and 19th-straight win overall this afternoon.

Northwestern has now recorded at least one interception in 12-straight games, dating back to 2022.

NWC’s touchdown total moves to 34 on the season with the six scored today.

The Red Raider defense tied their season-high with four sacks on the day, led by two from Trystin Voss

It marks a new career-high in sacks for the sophomore Voss.

Northwestern tallied 407 yards of offense in the Homecoming win, holding Hastings to just 134.

Cody Moser sets a new career-high with his two interceptions this afternoon.

His pick-six of 85 yards is the fifth-longest INT returned for a touchdown in program history.

Jalyn Gramstad was 14-for-24 with 214 yards and three touchdown tosses.

He had a long of 49 yards being a touchdown strike to Michael Storey

Storey recorded 157 yards on six receptions hauling in two touchdown grabs.

It marks his 13th-career 100-yard receiving game and his second 150+-yard game.

Konner McQuillan led the team with his 85 rushing yards (16 carries, 5.3 ypc); Logan Meyer added 80 yards on nine carries (8.9 ypc).

Both McQuillan and Meyer both had one rushing score, McQuillan also had one receiving touchdown.

The Red Raider defense holds their third opponent of the season to under 100 net yards rushing (84 yards).

Ben Egli and Jacob Dragstra led the defense with their six tackles each.

Dragstra had a team-high three tackles for loss.

Stader has now hit two field goals of 50+ yards in his career.

McCarty remains perfect against the Broncos (8-0) and picks up his 73rd career win leading the program.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Cody Moser

Up Next:

The Red Raiders hit the road for the second to last time next week when they make the short trip out to Sioux City to face the Briar Cliff Chargers (2-4, 2-3 GPAC) from Memorial Field at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.