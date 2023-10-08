Shooting kills 2 men, wounds 3 others in possible targeted attack near Los Angeles

Avera Medical Minute
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) - Two men were killed and three others were wounded when they were shot in a parked car near Los Angeles Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts said the shooting may have been a targeted attack, KABC-TV reported.

Paramedics responded around 4:30 p.m. to a commercial area of Inglewood and transported the five victims to a hospital with gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Butts said the men in their 50s were inside the vehicle in a parking lot when a shooter pulled up and opened fire, although it was unclear if there was more than one shooter, KABC reported.

One of the surviving victims was in critical condition, KABC reported.

The Inglewood Police Department closed several surrounding blocks at the scene about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Aerial news footage showed a car with shattered windows in the lot.

