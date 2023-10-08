Stampede stomp Waterloo in home opener

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede has added a third win to its 2023-24 record after taking the Home Opener win from the Waterloo Black Hawks, 7-4. Tyler Borgula earned the first star of the night honor with Chris Pelosi and John McNelis taking the second and third stars, respectively.

Rookie defenseman, and 2023 Stampede tender, Matthew Grimes started the Herd off strong in the second period when he earned his first career USHL goal just 3:34 into the game. Assisted by Micah Berger and Jaksen Panzer, the goal got the ball rolling for a competitive evening at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Almost halfway through the period, Waterloo was able to get on the board and tie the game, but that did not last long as Tyler Borgula scored his first goal of the night just nine seconds later, claiming the lead again. Another Waterloo goal tied the game with six minutes remaining before Borgula took his second goal of the night and set the Stampede up to lead, 3-2, heading into the second.

The second frame of the night was split in half, with Chris Pelosi and John McNelis tallying two goals in the first four minutes and Waterloo finding their own goals in the last 10. Borgula earned his third point of the night on an assist to Chris Pelosi’s goal. Jake Toll marked the assist for McNelis.

Rounding out the game, the Herd held control of the scoreboard in the third period. JJ Wiebusch found himself a goal off assists from newly minted alternate captain Artur Cholach and defenseman Kazimier Sobieski. Alex Rybakov then sealed the deal with an empty-net goal while the rest of both teams were focused on a rough hit and fighting on the opposite side of the ice.

Caleb Heil was able to mark his third win of the season with his performance. Heil gave up four goals, but marked 27 saves, tallying a .871 save percentage. Now 3-0-0 on the season, Heil holds a cumulative season save percentage of .889 and 2.97 goals against average with 81 saves and 9 goals against in his 182 minutes on the ice for the Herd.

The Stampede is back in action Sunday afternoon for Great Plains Zoo Night. The Herd takes on the Tri-City Storm at 4:05 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Tickets are available at the Stampede office, KELOLAND Box office, and online through Ticketmaster. Great Plains Zoo will have its Zoo Mobile for fans to come meet some of their animals.

