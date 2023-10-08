Titanic day for Tea as both soccer teams advance to State A Championship

TEA & VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Tea Titans will remember semifinal Saturday in the 2023 State Soccer Tournament.

Their boys and girls teams each won semifinal matches 2-1 to advance to the State A Championships next week in Brandon. Click on the video viewer to watch:

-The dramatic finish in the second half that led the Tea girls to a 2-1 victory over West Central

-The Titan boys upending second seed Vermillion on the road 2-1

The Tea girls will look to defend their State Championship next Saturday at 11:00 AM against Groton. The Titan boys will follow at 1:00 PM against Sioux Falls Christian. All State Soccer finals will be played in Brandon.

