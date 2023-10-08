Titanic day for Tea as both soccer teams advance to State A Championship
Titan girls beat West Central 2-1 and boys win at Vermillion 2-1 in semifinals
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 1:14 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TEA & VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Tea Titans will remember semifinal Saturday in the 2023 State Soccer Tournament.
Their boys and girls teams each won semifinal matches 2-1 to advance to the State A Championships next week in Brandon. Click on the video viewer to watch:
-The dramatic finish in the second half that led the Tea girls to a 2-1 victory over West Central
-The Titan boys upending second seed Vermillion on the road 2-1
The Tea girls will look to defend their State Championship next Saturday at 11:00 AM against Groton. The Titan boys will follow at 1:00 PM against Sioux Falls Christian. All State Soccer finals will be played in Brandon.
