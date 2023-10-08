USD runs over Racers en route to fourth straight win

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a somewhat sluggish start to the season the South Dakota Coyotes offense continues to find itself and develop a potent rushing attack.

In their 38-7 win over Murray State yesterday USD scored on their first three drives of the game and ran the ball down the Racers throat. The Coyotes racked up 263 yards on the ground with four touchdown, 190 yards and two of the scores coming from Travis Theis.

The Coyotes are back in the Dakota Dome next week to face Youngstown State at 1:00 PM.

