6th annual Native American Day Parade brings celebration to downtown Sioux Falls

By Mandy Gerdes
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dancers and floats filled downtown Sioux Falls on Monday to celebrate Native American Day. For the committee that organized the parade, the event means passing on the history of their culture to younger generations.

“Native American day is important so we can teach our kids and grandkids and the future generations about the different history of our culture,” said committee chair Heather Goodface-Ferguson.

“We can bring awareness, recognition of our culture, recognition of everyday things that we are going through, but also, to celebrate one another and to celebrate being indigenous. We are resilient,” said committee chair Shaina Yellowback.

Native American Day has been celebrated on the second Monday of October every year in South Dakota since 1990. For Yellowback, the parade puts a spotlight on the celebration of Native American culture, which is still very much prevalent in the state.

“It’s important to me, I think, because we are still here. We’re still celebrating. We are dancing and singing. We are able to show the world who we are,” said Yellowback.

The Sioux Falls community group hosted its 6th annual Native American Day Parade on Monday, dancing and singing along a route on Phillips Ave. The theme this year means ‘We all depend on the Buffalo Nation.’

“In Dakota Tatanka Oyate, Wacinunyapi, and we decided to choose this theme because a lot of our livelihood depended on the Buffalo nation. Everything, our food to our clothes, our utensils...everything. We wanted to really show light on that because we depend on them, and we depend on them to this day,” said Yellowback.

One of the aspects organizers are most proud of regarding the parade is the turnout.

“It was really a great time to see all the smiling faces and families gather together,” said Goodface-Ferguson.

“Everything came together beautifully, and I’m so happy that the community came out and showed us a lot of love,” said Yellowback.

The day was full of dedication and remembrance of the great Native American leaders who contributed to the history of South Dakota, and organizers say they are already looking forward to next year’s parade.

6th annual Native American Day Parade brings celebration to downtown Sioux Falls
