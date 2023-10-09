Clay County Sheriff’s Office releases information on sexual assault of minor

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has one person in custody following a sexual assault investigation. On Aug. 13, 2023, The Clay County Sheriff was called to the Spencer Municipal Hospital Emergency room for a report of a 4-year-old who had been sexually assaulted.

The Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the incident. On Oct. 3, they arrested 30-year-old Glavin Nelson of Royal, Iowa, and charged him with two counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Abuse.

Police have not released information on the connection between Nelson and the minor. Nelson is being held in jail awaiting an appearance before the judge.

