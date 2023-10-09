Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Former Texas congressman Will Hurd, a strong Trump critic, suspends long-shot 2024 presidential bid

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd speaks at the Iowa Faith &...
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd speaks at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition's fall banquet, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Bryon Houlgrave)(AP)
By The Associated Press and WILL WEISSERT
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Texas congressman Will Hurd suspended his Republican presidential bid Monday, abandoning a brief campaign built on criticizing Donald Trump at a time when his party seems even more determined to embrace the former president.

Hurd said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that he was endorsing Nikki Haley for the GOP nomination.

Hurd was the last major candidate to join the already crowded Republican primary field when he announced his run in late July. He leaves the race after failing to gain traction as pragmatic moderate who pledged to lead the party away from Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement. Hurd failed to qualify for both the first GOP debate in Milwaukee in August and the second debate the following month in Simi Valley, California.

Hurd ending his campaign follows another Republican candidate, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who became the first presidential hopeful to suspend his campaign shortly after failing to make the first debate stage.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After declaring her support for Israel following the surprise attacks by Hamas on Saturday,...
Noem calls on Congress to select new speaker in order to aid Israel
Brandon family receives free HVAC unit ahead of winter
Brandon family receives free HVAC unit ahead of winter
Augustana hockey gathers around Garrett Raboin in their inaugural game
Augustana hockey shutout in inaugural game at Wisconsin
Stouffer's just released an Advent calendar filled with their classic frozen dinners.
Stouffer’s is selling an Advent calendar filled with frozen dinners
Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.), Sen. John Thune (R, S.D.), Rep. Dusty Johnson (R, S.D.), Gov....
South Dakota’s leaders respond to attack on Israel

Latest News

Pastor Tim Shelton died after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a triathlon. (SOURCE:...
Pastor dies after suffering cardiac arrest during triathlon
Biden Administration pledges support as Israel battles Hamas
Biden Administration pledges support as Israel battles Hamas
Biden Administration pledges support as Israel battles Hamas
Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minn., reacts after winning the Safeway 50th annual World Championship...
Pumpkin weighing 2,749 pounds wins California contest, sets world record for biggest gourd