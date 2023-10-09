Avera Medical Minute
Man killed on coyote hunt in north-central Iowa

(Illustration by Pixabay)
(Illustration by Pixabay)(MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ALDEN, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa DNR and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left a 53-year-old Iowa hunter dead Sunday night.

Mark Arends of Alden, about 45 miles east of Fort Dodge, was killed after he was hit by a rifle shot around 8 p.m. while hunting coyotes with friends on private land in north-central Iowa.

According to the report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the hunters had been separated by several hundred yards when the shooting occurred.

Emergency vehicles transported Arends to Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls, where he was pronounced dead.

“We stress the importance of identifying your target before taking a shot, and that’s even more important when hunting at night and using thermal technology,” said Capt. Matt Bruner, with the Iowa DNR’s Law Enforcement Bureau. “The same can be said about the importance of the hunting plan, especially at night, and following that plan when in the field.”

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office perform an autopsy for the investigation. Iowa DNR and Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies were at the scene again early Monday to continue looking into the incident.

