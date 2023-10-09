Avera Medical Minute
Matters of the State: Johnson discusses Capitol Hill discourse; SD Trade’s Mexico visit

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, Rep. Dusty Johnson discusses the latest discourse on Capitol Hill following the removal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Johnson joins us in studio to break down the division between hardline Republicans and the rest of the party, how the House Speaker vacancy affects the likelihood of a government shutdown, and what it means for the farm bill.

South Dakota Trade President & CEO Luke Lindberg joins the program to share the highlights from a recent trade delegation visit to Mexico with Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

