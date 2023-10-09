Mitchell VFW Post 2750 hosting Chili Cook-Off

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Marty Christensen joined Dakota News Now to discuss the Post 2750 Chili Cook-Off happening in Mitchell on Oct. 14.

The event will take place in the parking lot behind the VFW on 2nd Ave. & Rowley St.

Chili will be judged starting around 11 a.m., and then it will be available for $5 a cup. There will also be other refreshments for purchase.

At noon, there will be a program and presentation of the colors.

Following that, Amanda Rose will sing the National Anthem and sing her brand new song “Forever Free,” which is set to be released worldwide on Oct. 14.

There will be live music, raffles and a silent auction happening throughout the event.

“I’m just very proud to be able to continue to give back to our country and to our veterans in need,” said Mary Christensen of VFW Post 2750.

Mitchell Chili Cook-Off (none)

