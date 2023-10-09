Avera Medical Minute
Rapid City man named as deceased in Spearfish crash

By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Thursday, Oct. 5, in a two-vehicle crash 2 miles east of Spearfish, S.D.

The crash happened about 6:45 p.m. at mile marker 16. According to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the man’s car was stopped on the interstate’s westbound driving lane when it was hit from behind by a pickup driven by a 20-year-old man.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, Cactus Millar, age 20, was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Nissan Altima, 39-year-old Marshall Osloond, sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

