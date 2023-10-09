Sunny and Cool

Avera Medical Minute
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine as we head through the rest of our Monday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight, we’re going to stay clear and temperatures will be dropping again. By tomorrow morning, we’ll have lows in the upper 20s and low 30s, so some frost is possible. Make sure you either cover up or bring in any plants you want to keep alive! Highs for Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low 60s.

We’ll start to see some changes to the forecast by the end of this week. Chances of rain will start to increase Wednesday night and we’ll see rain chances continue into Thursday and Friday. A good portion of the region could see some beneficial rain that could help with the dry weather we’ve had lately. We’ll keep you updated on that as we head through the week!

Over the weekend, we’ll dry out, but we’re going to be cool. Highs will only be in the 50s. It looks like we’ll start off next week dry but highs will stay in the 50s. The low 60s should be back by next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

