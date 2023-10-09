Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: A leader and role model at Montrose High School

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: A leader and role model at Montrose High School
By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Not only is Kellen Kueter a great student at Montrose High School, but he’s also a leader and a role model for younger students.

“It’s very important to teach the younger kids how to work hard and be self-motivated, which that’s one thing I like to do through leadership positions in FFA and Student Council,” said Kueter.

Kueter’s leadership style, however, is a quiet force.

“When you think of leadership, you think of the people who are out in front who are loud and exciting. He’s more of a quiet leader, which is what we need more of,” said Chelsea Kruse, an English teacher at Montrose.

Kueter also leads in the classroom with a 4.05 GPA.

“Well, I’ve always pushed myself really hard and been self-motivated, or I’ve tried to. My parents, they’ve been really good about pushing me to be my best too,” said Kueter.

Next year, Kueter plans to go to South Dakota State to study agronomy.

“I don’t know exactly what I’m going to do for job placement. It’s kind of a diverse area that you can go into. I’ve always had a love for agriculture. My grandpa farms and I’ve helped him for awhile and I work on the farm too as a farmhand. So, I’ve really fallen in love with it and I want to be involved with it,” said Kueter.

For now, Kueter will enjoy his senior year.

“I like that it’s a small town. You know your whole class. There’s only 11 kids in my class, so I’ve been with most of them since kindergarten. That’s the main thing I’ll miss about a small school too...being with everyone I’ve known since kindergarten,” said Kueter.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After declaring her support for Israel following the surprise attacks by Hamas on Saturday,...
Noem calls on Congress to select new speaker in order to aid Israel
Brandon family receives free HVAC unit ahead of winter
Brandon family receives free HVAC unit ahead of winter
Augustana hockey gathers around Garrett Raboin in their inaugural game
Augustana hockey shutout in inaugural game at Wisconsin
Stouffer's just released an Advent calendar filled with their classic frozen dinners.
Stouffer’s is selling an Advent calendar filled with frozen dinners
Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.), Sen. John Thune (R, S.D.), Rep. Dusty Johnson (R, S.D.), Gov....
South Dakota’s leaders respond to attack on Israel

Latest News

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: A leader and role model at Montrose High School
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: A leader and role model at Montrose High School
FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747...
Major airlines suspend flights to Israel after massive attack by Hamas ignites heavy fighting
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's Monday Morning First Alert Weather Update
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's Monday Morning First Alert Weather Update
Cultivated in Love charcuterie
Building the perfect charcuterie board for fall gatherings and tailgates
Building the perfect charcuterie board for fall gatherings and tailgates
Building the perfect charcuterie board for fall gatherings and tailgates