Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: A leader and role model at Montrose High School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Not only is Kellen Kueter a great student at Montrose High School, but he’s also a leader and a role model for younger students.

“It’s very important to teach the younger kids how to work hard and be self-motivated, which that’s one thing I like to do through leadership positions in FFA and Student Council,” said Kueter.

Kueter’s leadership style, however, is a quiet force.

“When you think of leadership, you think of the people who are out in front who are loud and exciting. He’s more of a quiet leader, which is what we need more of,” said Chelsea Kruse, an English teacher at Montrose.

Kueter also leads in the classroom with a 4.05 GPA.

“Well, I’ve always pushed myself really hard and been self-motivated, or I’ve tried to. My parents, they’ve been really good about pushing me to be my best too,” said Kueter.

Next year, Kueter plans to go to South Dakota State to study agronomy.

“I don’t know exactly what I’m going to do for job placement. It’s kind of a diverse area that you can go into. I’ve always had a love for agriculture. My grandpa farms and I’ve helped him for awhile and I work on the farm too as a farmhand. So, I’ve really fallen in love with it and I want to be involved with it,” said Kueter.

For now, Kueter will enjoy his senior year.

“I like that it’s a small town. You know your whole class. There’s only 11 kids in my class, so I’ve been with most of them since kindergarten. That’s the main thing I’ll miss about a small school too...being with everyone I’ve known since kindergarten,” said Kueter.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.