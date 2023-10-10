Avera Medical Minute
2 men charged in connection to Mitchell baseball incident

(Anderley Penwell)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two men have been charged in connection to the Mitchell baseball incident.

The Pennington County State’s Attorney says Luke Norden, 43, and Brent Borgan, 48, have been charged for failing to report crimes.

Norden faces two counts of Failure to Report Abuse or Neglect of a Child and two counts of Misprison of a Felony.

Borgan has been charged with one count of Failure to Report Abuse or Neglect of a Child.

The charges stem from an incident involving the Mitchell Legion baseball team back in June.

Norden was the head coach of the team.

At this time six players face rape charges.

