Bob Nielson knows his 10th-ranked Coyotes must continue to improve against Missouri Valley foes

USD football team now ranked 10th in Coaches Poll
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Coyotes of USD are not only ranked, but they’ve moved into the top 10 after wins at NDSU and then on Dakota Days over Murray State when Travis Thies ran for almost 200 years.

But head coach Bob Nielson, who appreciates the national recognition, knows his team must continue to improved because of the level of competition ahead, starting with a very good Youngstown State team this Saturday.

Bob Nielson, USD Football Coach says, “You’ve got to keep improving and I think there was a lot of improvement that we made last week. Some things offensively that we did better and that’s got to be the same this week. We’re going to play a really good opponent. A team that’s been ranked nationally and deservedly so all year. They showed last week how good they can been with a dominating win over another very good Valley Conference team.”

Bob, who was on Calling All Sports today, was really pleased with his balanced offense and knows that must continue during Missouri Valley Conference play. It’s a 1 o’clock kickoff in Vermillion against the Penguins of Youngstown State.

