Crews respond to fatal rollover crash near Crooks

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CROOKS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to a rollover crash near Crooks Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the intersection of 254th St. and 471st Ave. just before 1 p.m.

Officials report a maroon SUV was traveling west on 254th St. when it lost control and entered the ditch.

The vehicle rolled, partially ejecting the driver.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene, according to authorities.

The crash is being investigated by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

The Baltic Fire Department, Crooks Fire Department, Lyons Fire Department, Dell Rapids Ambulance and Minnehaha County Emergency Management also responded.

