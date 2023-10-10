Dakota News Neighbor: Simply Ever After Entertainment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lindsay Lindaman is the definition of a multi-passionate creative.

In 2015, she created Simply Ever After Entertainment, a party performer business offering visits from princesses, heroes and pop culture characters for events.

Lindsay Lindaman (Simply Ever After Entertainment)

A dream is born

“I started off entirely on a whim. Somebody suggested that I try out princess parties because I heard about it on the radio,” Lindaman said.

The creative aspects appealed to her from the start.

“I just got excited with the fun parts of it — ‘Oh, let’s look up how much a wig costs. Oh, this could be fun.’”

But she learned early on the work involved in bringing her vision to life.

“The realism of it really set in, and I realized how much work it was going to be, but how much it was going to be worth it when you see those kids seeing their hero when you open that front door. It’s like, ‘You’re real! You look like my shirt!’ They’ll run to their bedroom and hold up their Tianna shirt, and they’ll be like, ‘Look! It’s your necklace! They’re wearing your necklace!’ And they’ll point out every accuracy that we have. It always makes me feel so good and feel like it’s so worth it,” she said.

Wearing (and making) multiple hats

As the owner and operator of the business, Lindaman does everything from booking gigs to embroidering vests by hand — and all the fun and administrative tasks in between.

On the night of a new character photo shoot, she filled the roles of a whole creative team:

“Photographer, costumer, wig stylist, secretary, marketing, accountant (although I do have an additional accountant). I answer every single email. I purchase everything that’s needed, inventory. I do it all,” said Lindaman.

In addition, the full-time art teacher is a face painter and a prom dressmaker, as well as a frequent collaborator and costumer for community theatre productions.

Lindsay Lindaman (Simply Ever After Entertainment)

Lindaman has recruited a roster of local performers who share in her mission to bring joy to children and families. With their help, what began as a whim has grown into a thriving company.

After seven years of running the business from her home, Lindaman expanded to a new office in the summer of 2022, and her performers are booked for 20 parties and events just this month.

“Getting to this point has been a lot of tenacity, a lot of patience and a lot of learning, which is good,” she said. “I feel like I learn something new about business every day, and that’s good. I want to learn as much as I can so I can do this as well as I can.”

Simply Ever After (Courtesy of Lindsay Lindaman)

Detail oriented

For those on the outside, it’s easy to underestimate what Lindsay and her performers do — the work that goes into taking a vision from sketch to mannequin to model to event.

“I think that some assume that it’s just somebody in a Halloween costume, but there is a lot of time and effort put into making the characters look as accurate as possible — to make them feel like real royalty, even if we’re slightly different from what they might have seen on TV or at different locations around the world.”

Lindaman creates the character costumes herself. (Courtesy of Lindsay Lindaman)

Lindaman goes to great lengths to ensure each intricate detail (every sequin, embroidery stitch, and braid) matches her inspiration. More than that, she works to make sure every performer fully inhabits his or her character.

“We’re trying to make it look like the character exists in real life, and that those people are portraying those characters,” Lindaman said. “They’re not just going to show up and smile and be a generic princess. They’re going to act like the princess that they are assigned.”

Lindsay Lindaman (Simply Ever After Entertainment)

What’s next

Lindaman’s company has taken part in everything from birthday parties and wedding receptions to charitable events. Recently, Simply Ever After partnered with The Premiere Playhouse to offer a princess sing-along for “Cinderella” attendees and an “Under the Sea” tea party for select performances of “The Little Mermaid.”

Events still to come this fall include a Masquerade Ball at Laurel Ridge Barn on Oct. 22 and the ZooBoo hosted by the Great Plains Zoo Oct. 27 - 29.

Some upcoming appearances will feature a brand new character for Simply Ever After — one who earned her very own photo shoot last week.

“I’ve been looking forward to this photo shoot forever. This is one I was really excited for,” Lindaman said. “Maleficent is our first villain.”

Building community

Beyond creating magical moments, Lindaman’s company offers performers the chance to connect with other organizations and one another.

Character actor Marisa Moser noted how the company’s collaborations can lead to new relationships.

“Working with Simply Ever After extends past private parties — we’ve gotten to do volunteer and charity work, and collaborate with other entertainment companies and even local community theatre,” Moser said. “It’s a great opportunity to be a presence in a variety of communities and spaces.”

Marisa Moser is a character performer for Simply Ever After Entertainment. (Courtesy of Simply Ever After Entertainment)

Lindaman highlighted how Simply Ever After acts as a bridge connecting independent theatre companies and performers in the area.

“I feel like theatre brings community. I love that in this, through scouting for more people, we’ve brought people from different theatre groups together — we have USF theatre, we have Premiere Playhouse, we’ve had some Augie, we’ve had people just from all over, and so they’re able to meet new like-minded people who are also willing to bring joy to kids. I love my princess community. They’re great,” Lindaman said. “It’s really cool that we can bring all that together in one place.”

Two of the character performers for Simply Ever After Entertainment (Courtesy of Lindsay Lindaman)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.