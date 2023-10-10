Dell Rapids standout Jack Henry taking his own path on way to SDSU

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Finding yourself and your place is difficult enough for anyone growing up.

For Jack Henry it could have been more difficult with his older brother Austin becoming a top pitching prospect has gone on to the University of Oklahoma. “He kind of put a shadow over me when I was younger. But he brought me to every lift, brought me to everything he went to, so I thank him for that.” Jack says.

He just wouldn’t let that happen. “I feel like we’re kind of different athletes thought. Obviously he’s big and strong and can throw it super hard and super far. But I’m a lot faster than he is and can move side to side better.” Henry says.

A multi-sport athlete, Jack initially followed his family path of baseball, helping Dell Rapids win several high school and legion baseball state championships. Yet the things that made him different from his older brother led Henry to a different path. “I don’t have any footwork yet because I’m just a baseball player running out there! But I would say they think I’m pretty raw talented and that I just go out there and play hard.” Jack says.

Initially a defensive back, Henry began using his arm under center at quarterback, taking over last season. In his first full season as starter in an offense that focuses on the run, Jack passed for more than 900 yards and nine touchdowns while running for more than 600 yards and four scores.

He capped the year with an MVP performance in the 11A State Championship game of 246 total yards and two touchdowns to lead the Quarriers to their first title in eight years. “He’s had the confidence all along to be his own athlete, his own person. I think that starts with his parents. They’ve never pushed him to be like Austin and I don’t think Austin ever expected it. I think he’s always had that confidence to kind of follow his hear and follow his ambitions.” Dell Rapids Head Football Coach Jordan Huska says.

Following his senior season Henry will head up to South Dakota State and compete with a talented quarterback room to play for the reigning FCS National Champions. “I’m kind of like untapped in the football skill set. So hopefully when I go up there I just get a lot better my first couple of years and see what I can do after that.” Henry says.

And Jack’s always been pretty good at being himself.

In Dell Rapids, Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

