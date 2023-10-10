Dell Rapids volleyball team cruises to sweep of Vermillion
Quarriers improve to 18-5
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Dell Rapids Quarriers are climbing the rankings in Class A volleyball. They moved up to second earlier in the day on Monday and then played like it against Vermillion with a straight set victory over the Tanagers of Vermillion. They are now 18-5 for the season and play again Tuesday night against Deubrook.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.