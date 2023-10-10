Avera Medical Minute
The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute comes to Orpheum Theatre

The beginning of The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute starts a month-long tour with stops in Sioux...
The beginning of The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute starts a month-long tour with stops in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.(The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute)
By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A contemporary performance of the famous rock band The Beatles is taking place Oct. 13 at the Orpheum Theatre. The beginning of The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute, starts a month-long tour with stops in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. Each performer is an accomplished multi-instrumentalist, and we spoke with Erik Fidel who plays Ringo Starr. He talked about his early inspiration from The Beatles and why he is drawn to Starr’s role in the band.

Oktoberfest
Menno Oktoberfest to celebrate 150th anniversary
