Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Iowa high schooler leads football team and marching band

When it's game night, a central Iowa high school student leads the football team and the...
When it's game night, a central Iowa high school student leads the football team and the marching band.
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa (KCCI) - When it’s game night, a central Iowa high school student leads the football team and the marching band.

Jury Ellis is a senior at Pleasantville High School in central Iowa.

He’s a senior captain on the football team and the drum major for the band.

When he’s not conducting the band at half-time, he plays the saxophone.

Ellis says the hard work is worth it, and he hopes to serve as an example to students that you can do both activities.

“The band puts in a lot of really hard work that people don’t see,” Ellis said. “All they see is the stuff we show them out here. So just seeing it all come together after all of the hours of hard work, you know, it’s just awesome to show the community a bit of unity between the band and the football team. We support each other.”

The team’s next football game is Friday night.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 men charged in connection to Mitchell baseball incident
Davin Tukua, 16, was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.
16-year-old killed in crash hours before homecoming dance
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to a rollover crash near...
Crews respond to fatal rollover crash near Crooks
One dead after shooting incident near Mitchell
Sioux Falls police responded to a robbery at Wells Fargo in southwest Sioux Falls Tuesday...
Sioux Falls man arrested after attempting to rob bank

Latest News

Top seeds all advance in AA Girls/Boys Soccer playoffs Tuesday night
Soccer semi-finals see all 4 Girls/Boys top seeds advance to Saturday’s title games
Watertown improves to 17-3 in AA Volleyball with 3-1 win at Lincoln
4th-ranked Watertown Arrows get win at Lincoln in AA volleyball
Watertown improves to 17-3 in AA Volleyball with 3-1 win at Lincoln
Watertown improves to 17-3 with 3-1 win at Lincoln in AA volleyball
Top seeds all advance in AA Girls/Boys Soccer playoffs Tuesday night
Soccer Playoffs Tuesday see all 4 top seeds in AA advance to title games Saturday
Winner Warriors get hyped up during pregame at West Central
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 7 (10-10-23)