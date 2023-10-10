Avera Medical Minute
One dead after shooting incident near Mitchell

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DAVISON COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead following a shooting incident northwest of Mitchell in rural Davison County Sunday morning.

According to Davison County Sheriff Steve Harr, a deputy responded to the call at about 10:35 a.m.

A suspect allegedly fired two shots at a family member inside the residence and fled, reports KORN News Radio.

Harr said when a deputy arrived, he was told the suspect had returned to the residence.

The deputy went inside to look for the suspect and heard a sound outside. He looked out the door to see the individual lying in the backyard with a self-inflicted fatal gunshot wound from a handgun.

The three were related, according to officials.

The investigation is continuing.

Names of those involved will be released later.

Information is provided by KORN News Radio.

