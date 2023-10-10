Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

One of last Tulsa Race Massacre survivors dies

Hughes Van Ellis died Monday morning at the age of 102.
Hughes Van Ellis died Monday morning at the age of 102.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the last three known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa, Race Massacre has died.

Hughes Van Ellis died Monday morning at the age of 102.

The World War II veteran died in Denver, where he lived for many years.

Ellis was a few months old when he and his sister Viola Fletcher were taken from Tulsa as their family fled from racial violence.

In June 1921, a white mob targeted Black residents and destroyed Tulsa’s Black Wall Street district.

Nearly 300 people were killed, and more than 1,000 homes were destroyed.

The last two remaining survivors are Ellis’ 109-year-old sister Fletcher and 108-year-old Lessie Benningfield Randle.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Authorities said the semitruck was driving east on a main road when the motorcycle going...
11-year-old killed when dirt bike crashes into semitruck, sheriff’s office says
Rapid City man named as deceased in Spearfish crash
Clay County Sheriff’s Office releases information on sexual assault of minor
In less than two years, she has donated approximately $15,000 worth of produce to organizations...
High school student donates 7,000 lbs. of produce from own garden
A sign warns hikers to be aware of rattlesnakes in Badlands National Park in South Dakota....
Avera Medical Minute: 10-year-old boy survives rattlesnake bite

Latest News

Police and civilian volunteers are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy after he reportedly...
Search continues in Michigan for missing 3-year-old boy with special needs
FILE - Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg appears during his...
Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial resuming with ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg on the witness stand
CNN's Clarissa Ward had to take cover in the middle of reporting live due to rocket strikes....
Journalist covering Israel seen taking cover during rocket strikes
Wings and Waves Gala celebrates partnership of Sioux Falls zoo and aquarium
Wings and Waves Gala celebrates union of Sioux Falls zoo and aquarium
Wings and Waves Gala celebrates partnership of Sioux Falls zoo and aquarium
Wings and Waves Gala celebrates partnership of Sioux Falls zoo and aquarium