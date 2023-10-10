Part-time Sioux Falls resident describes life in Israeli war zone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) — David Nachenberg is close enough to hear the blaring sirens of war 20 miles away in both Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

The part-time Sioux Falls resident hears occasional booms — not the bombs from the terrorist attacks in those cities, but the eruptions from the “iron dome” missile interceptor facility near his residence in Modi’in, which lies equidistant and between the two metropolises experiencing the deadly attacks. The upscale city of 92,000 is also just over 40 miles from the Gaza strip.

On Monday, Nachenberg — who lives in Sioux Falls for about a month every summer — spoke with Dakota News Now for over an hour about life near the Israeli war zone, where death tolls and hostage crises continue to mount. You could feel the tension in his voice.

“Ugh, it’s been a terrible last few days,” said Nachenberg, a Jewish man who moved to Isreal from his native New York City almost 30 years ago. “I’ve been under total stress. Lots and lots and lots of stress.”

It could be a lot worse. While thousands of missiles are being fired, and thousands of people are being killed, beaten, or held hostage with 30 minutes of him, Nachenberg feels fortunate that he and his family live in what he said is the one city in the region he calls a war “bubble.”

The elementary school day care specialist, a recent widower, lives with only his tiny dog in his Modi’in apartment. His daughter Sara lives about a five-minute drive away with her husband Eran and David’s three grandchildren.

”We are in such a particular location that their missiles — they don’t reach us, and there’s nothing here for them to destroy. But, we’ve heard the booms (of the “iron dome),” he said.

David said the reason why he doubts Modi’in will ever be bombed or come under a ground invasion of terrorists is there is not enough people the city.

“They go after the large metropolitan areas and heavy concentrations of people,” Nachenberg said. Tel Aviv and Jerusalem’s combined metropolitan areas have over five million people in relatively small geographic footprints. Those cities are full of large apartment buildings full of thousands of people.

“Thank God I’m not in one of those places,” Nachenberg said. “Thank God I’m here. I’ve been living in Modi’in for 25 years now. I don’t know how I’d survive. I’d probably be at my wit’s end.”

Nachenberg said he won’t travel more than a few miles out of Modi’in throughout the war. The airport is 15 minutes away, and he does not consider that a safe space.

The extent of frightening moments Nachenberg has experienced in Modi’in is limited to last Saturday afternoon. He was celebrating the Jewish holiday Simchat Torah at his local synagogue. A church service, a feast, and a dance were all on the docket. During the service, worshippers were led into a “sealed room” for about 20 minutes before coming back out and staging a truncated dance party.

It’s difficult to enjoy dancing when your life might be in danger.

Nachenberg said because many of the buildings in Modi’in are relatively new, they have these “sealed rooms” — essentially bomb shelters — for people to go. His apartment has one, but he has spent little time in that room while he continues to doubt an attack on his city will happen.

But, it is a pandemic-like existence. Schools are closed. Store shelves are almost empty. Websites for stores that deliver food and essential goods occasionally crash, since so many people are staying away from the physical structures.

Parks are mostly empty. David still takes his dog for walks, but the only other humans he sees on the streets or parks are fellow dog walkers.

When he first heard of the attacks in nearby cities, Nachenberg started walking around his neighborhood with a baseball bat.

“Like that’s really going to help me against some M-16,” he said, laughing. “I have a dog, but it is not an attack dog.”

A few hours after their initial conversation, Nachenberg called back the Dakota News Now reporter:

”We just got a message here from the defense people in charge of the city that said we should all be prepared to be, for a long period of time, in the sealed rooms.”

Nachenberg rarely watches television or listens to the radio. He has seen horrific videos full of human hate crimes on social meida. He flocks to social media to read and to vent. He kept his personal feelings about the politics of it all away from this interview.

But, he sure has remarkable and tragic experience with terrorist attacks.

Nachenberg’s wife died just a few months ago after living in a “vegetable state” for over 22 years. In 2001, she was at a pizza restaurant with Sara, then three years old, when a suicide bomber came through. A nail punctured an artery in his wife’s heart, leaving her without blood to her brain for 15 minutes. She was revived, but was essentially brain dead until her death in May.

Their daughter came out of the attack unscathed.

About fifteen years after the incident and frequently visiting her at a medical facility, Nachenberg made the difficult decision to seek a “civil divorce,” knowing his wife would never recover. Through his research, he discovered he would have to attain that procedure in the United States, and South Dakota, he was told, was the easiest state to do it.

After touring the state from border-to-border, Nachenberg decided to establish a residence in Sioux Falls. He said he does not have to come back every year to maintain the residence status, but he does, anyway, for a week to a month every summer. He does so to escape the “pressure cooker” of day-to-day life in Modi’in.

“Everyone needs to get away for a couple of weeks each year,” Nachenberg said. “South Dakota feels about as far away as you could imagine.”

A substitute teaching job at Apple Tree Day Children’s Center is always waiting for him when he comes back to Sioux Falls. He has made a lot of friends he relishes coming back to see. An avid baseball fan, he loves attending Canaries games, and has even written raps about the team that he has performed at games as “Rap Daddy D,” for which he has both YouTube and Vimeo channels. Some of his videos have captured over 10,000 views.

Writing rap songs and opining on social media about the state of affairs in Israel has occupied a lot of Nachenberg’s time since attacks on those nearby cities began on Saturday. He isn’t working because the school he works at is closed.

He has no designs on leaving Israel, despite the attacks and the fact he’ll be retiring from his job for good in a semester. Modi’in is home for him and his only child, his son-in-law, and his only three grandchildren. They don’t plan on going anywhere, even though they’ve slept in their home’s “sealed room” every night.

Monday was Sara’s 25th “English birthday.” Life goes on, albeit in a state of literal and psychological unrest.

”We’re riding it out. I mean, what do you do,” Nachenberg said. “You give up every time the chips are down? If there were no war going on — and there will be no war in a short while — when there’s no war, I would say to you and your listeners, come here! It’s really a great place to be.”

