Public Health Advisory issued for Lake Mitchell(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Mitchell has issued a Public Health Advisory for Lake Mitchell due to algal blooms.

The advisory went into effect on October 6.

According to city resources, a harmful algal bloom is an overgrowth of algae that could affect water quality and aquatic life, sometimes resulting in harmful toxins.

These algal blooms can make water appear green, brown, gold or red and often produce scum, mats, foam or paint-like streaks in the water or in clumps on shore.

Residents should avoid swimming, fishing, boating and kayaking in these waters and should not let animals drink or swim in them.

Symptoms of exposure to harmful algal blooms include irritation in the ears, eyes, nose, skin or throat, respiratory illness, paralysis, seizures, abdominal pain, diarrhea, liver and kidney damage and vomiting.

Symptoms in animals include drooling, diarrhea, low energy, not eating, stumbling, tremors and vomiting.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.

