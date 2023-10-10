Reminder to lock car doors after southeast Sioux Falls theft

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It could happen to anyone: a break in. That’s exactly what happened to one Sioux Falls Family this past week on the southeast side of town, and they’re still looking for answers.

“This could happen anywhere.”

That’s what Ashley Lindquist wants people to know about thefts, especially in Sioux Falls.

She now knows first-hand after going grocery shopping last Friday, leaving her car in her driveway and forgetting to lock it.

“The next morning, I went out to my car and found a bunch of papers in my driveway, which was my first flag that something was wrong. Then when I opened my door, the glove box was open,” Lindquist said.

Taken out of her Honda Pilot was a number of items, including her sons’ video game consoles. And a set of rings she had taken to her jeweler to get cleaned.

Because Lindquist usually parks in her garage, she doesn’t always remember to lock her vehicle.

“I don’t think about locking my car when I get home, because I usually pull it in the garage. We used to live in McKennan Park, where our garage was too small to even fit our vehicle. So I would occasionally lock it there, but not always, and people would talk about break-ins all the time. Then we moved down here to the southeast side, and I never would think it would happen in this type of neighborhood,” Lindquist said.

It’s a crime that while the Sioux Falls Police Department continues to fight against, spokesperson Officer Sam Clemens said it can be hard to track down suspects.

“Most crimes, there’s some connection between victims and suspects. When we’re talking about stealing from an unlocked car, there’s virtually no connection. So that makes it incredibly difficult to start off with,” Clemens said.

Clemens said the best way people can prevent their items from being stolen is to lock their car and home doors. Often times, those looking to break-in will only take the easiest route to do so.

“We know that there are criminals that will go door-to-door essentially, checking for unlocked cars. If it’s locked, they’ll move on. Sometimes it’s younger people, sometimes it’s older people. It really doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter what time of year it is either,” Clemens said.

Lindquist said they’re hoping police can help them recover their stolen possessions as soon as possible. And she also is asking the public and pawn shops in particular to keep an eye out for anything that looks stolen. Not only will they be helping them, but possibly others as well

“I always, always park in the garage. So locking my vehicle isn’t something I think about when I’m home. When I’m in a parking lot, sure, I’ll always lock it. But I didn’t do that this time. And boy, I wish I did,” Lindquist said.

