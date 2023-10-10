Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Return to Pantanella Air Base: Local veteran honored in Italy

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local woman recently made a trip overseas to honor her late husband and WWII veteran, Orren Lee.

Over the summer, Carole Lee and her family traveled to what use to be Pantanella Air Base in southeastern Italy.

It was the home of the 465th Bomb Group where Orren flew B24′s during the war.

Orren passed away in 2020.

Carole accepted a commemorative plaque from the Italian people for his service.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Dave Hauck spoke with the family about that trip.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Authorities said the semitruck was driving east on a main road when the motorcycle going...
11-year-old killed when dirt bike crashes into semitruck, sheriff’s office says
Rapid City man named as deceased in Spearfish crash
A sign warns hikers to be aware of rattlesnakes in Badlands National Park in South Dakota....
Avera Medical Minute: 10-year-old boy survives rattlesnake bite
Clay County Sheriff’s Office releases information on sexual assault of minor
One dead after shooting incident near Mitchell

Latest News

News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa.
Dakota News Now at 6:30
Return to Pantanella Air Base: Local veteran honored in Italy
It’s a crime that while the Sioux Falls Police Department continues to fight against, it can be...
Reminder to lock car doors after southeast Sioux Falls burglary
It’s a crime that while the Sioux Falls Police Department continues to fight against, it can be...
Reminder to lock car doors after southeast Sioux Falls burglary