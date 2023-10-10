Return to Pantanella Air Base: Local veteran honored in Italy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local woman recently made a trip overseas to honor her late husband and WWII veteran, Orren Lee.

Over the summer, Carole Lee and her family traveled to what use to be Pantanella Air Base in southeastern Italy.

It was the home of the 465th Bomb Group where Orren flew B24′s during the war.

Orren passed away in 2020.

Carole accepted a commemorative plaque from the Italian people for his service.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Dave Hauck spoke with the family about that trip.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.