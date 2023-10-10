Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Police Chiefs look to future community growth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The growth of Sioux Falls means city services need to keep up as well. At Monday’s Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary meeting, both Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief Matt McAreavey and Police Chief Jon Thum laid out the challenges and opportunities the future holds for both of their agencies.

Both Thum and McAreavey note that while they are seeing the national trend of hiring issues that many police and fire departments have, both in Sioux Falls are better off than others in the region. That doesn’t mean that they don’t still have open positions, but it’s not a critical situation yet.

“Last hiring, we still have some really good numbers for applicants wanting to come in and enter into the service as a firefighter. But additionally, those numbers we feel like are maybe a little repressed,” McAreavey said. “We are in a market on 1.7 percent unemployment. It’s difficult to recruit and retain. We certainly see that with our partners in EMS, bringing in paramedics and EMT’s, as well in 911 dispatchers.”

“Our authorized strength is 288. We’re at about 275, 273 depending on some recent moves coming up. It is just really, really hard to get to full staff,” Thum said.

Thum noted that it’s just first responders that are having issues finding applicants. He pointed out educators in particular are in desperate need, and others that work with the public. The reason why, Thum said, is that the public attitude towards those professions is driving people away from considering them as a career.

“If we don’t encourage young people to do tough jobs, then where are we going to be? Our whole country was founded on people willing to stand up to tough jobs that weren’t monetarily there, it wasn’t the ease of schedule,” Thum said. “It wasn’t the ease of the work. It was the purpose of the work. So until we collectively encourage young people, we’re going to see a lot of difficulties in both teaching and law enforcement, and some other professions.”

But growth in the city also presents opportunities to serve residents in new ways. Fire Rescue is already looking ahead to it’s thirteenth fire station coming in a few years, with McAreavey noting that more will be needed not long after.

Thum said that Police is looking forward to building out it’s new center on East 41st Street near Veterans Parkway. He said the success they’ve had in the department’s report-to-work location on West 57th Street has taken pressure off of their office in the Law Enforcement Center. The new building would not only include that service, but also act more as a community-facing location with other services.

“The substation model is really kind of where we’re looking, where I could have some office hours, I can have people meet there. I can have some community space. That kind of solidifies our anchor in the southeast,” Thum said.

All of the future growth they’re looking at now though, Thum said, will be with the help of Fire Rescue. Rather than the two departments working on their own future growth independently, both Thum and McAreavey said it will more efficient to work together.

“A lot of what we’re doing is not making our own plans, but working jointly. What’s Fire’s next plan, what’s their station going to look like at different locations. How can we build a joint facility that increases our footprint,” Thum said.

As for emergency response, both are looking forward to integrating Metro Communications into city and county operations.

Fire Rescue in particular is also looking to work more with Sioux Falls’ private ambulance service as the city grows, making sure there’s enough resources to go around. He said that while other cities have only one publicly-run ambulance service, Sioux Falls’ current model allows for redundancy and room for a high number of calls.

“The system that we have, that we have a private ambulance service that’s very committed to the mission, very efficient in providing high quality service. And then being able to afford the Sioux Falls Fire, we now have the ability to provide that mutual aid backup,” McAreavey said.

Finally, the opening of Sioux Falls’ new Public Safety Campus will be a beneficial leap for both departments, as well as Metro Communications. A ribbon cutting will hopefully take place near the end of October, as first responders look to make the center a new hub of public safety efficiency. McAreavey said not only will the campus ease the need for space, the training space will help them and other departments recruit applicants.

“There are so many different perspectives on having those academies. Being able to run next to each others is just going to elevate both of our services moving forward, for those academies coming,” McAreavey said.

