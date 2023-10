SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police responded to a robbery at Wells Fargo in southwest Sioux Falls Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at the branch on 41st and Marion Rd.

Law enforcement report that details won’t be available until Wednesday at the Sioux Falls Police Department briefing.

