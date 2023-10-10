Decision expected this week in lawsuit between gymnasts, Sioux Falls School District

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just 20 days before the South Dakota high school gymnastics season is set to begin, Sioux Falls gymnasts are fighting for the opportunity to participate in the sport in court.

Tuesday morning, nearly two dozen gymnasts of all ages gathered with their parents and coaches in the federal courthouse in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Superintendent Jane Stavem was also present for the hearing.

This marked the first hearing for the complaint filed against the District for cutting the gymnastics program nearly five months ago.

Clair Wilka, who represents the gymnasts in the case, said their goal was “not to disparage the Sioux Falls School District,” but to seek a preliminary injunction to reinstate the program due to the violation of Title IX in the decision by the Sioux Falls School Board. The complaint claims cutting the gymnastics program in Sioux Falls does not create substantially proportional opportunities for female athletes to compete within the district.

The Sioux Falls School District argued that the sport was too costly and not enough coaching staff were available to continue the gymnastics program, which has seen declining participation in recent years. The district has also added girls’ wrestling and softball, which creates more opportunities for female athletes to compete.

“The district has a responsibility to be a good steward of its money and make some tough decisions, and that’s what was done here,” said Eric Schulte, the attorney representing the Sioux Falls School District.

Wilka argued that the district made it harder for gymnasts to participate in the program by not allocating buses for the program and proposing practices at times like 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. at an offsite facility. This also made it difficult to find coaches for the program.

“The district took steps to ensure one of the only female-dominated sports would fail,” said Wilka.

Judge Charles B. Kornmann, who is based in Aberdeen and presided through a video call to the Sioux Falls courtroom, agreed that this would thwart students from participating in the sport. Kornmann said he does intend to dismiss the individual defendants filed in the complaint, which include Stavem and SFSD Coordinator of Athletics Casey Meile.

Kornmann expressed concern in making a decision on a case that was brought about by the decisions of elected officials as well.

No decision by Kornmann was made on Tuesday, but he pledged to have a written opinion this week.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.