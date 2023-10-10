Sioux Valley Energy recognized for member satisfaction

COLMAN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Valley Energy has been ranked one of 25 electric cooperatives nationally that received top five American Customer Satisfaction Index scores this quarter.

“Our focus is on our members, and we thank them for the high marks when it comes to member service. There is a reason our mission statement is, ‘Serving Our Members. Always.’ We strive to provide an exceptional experience for our members with our reliable electric service, value-based programs and services, and commitment to community,” said Tim McCarthy, Sioux Valley Energy general manager and CEO.

The top five scores in that period (May 23 - June 12) ranged from 88 to 92. Sioux Valley Energy received an ACSI score of 89. This compares with the annual average score of 74 amongst electric cooperatives, as reported in the ACSI Energy Utilities Study 2022-2023.

The following co-ops received a top-five score:

