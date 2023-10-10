SiouxFalls.Business Report: Cherapa Place developments & new Daley Farm offerings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jodi Schwan with SiouxFalls.Business joined Dakota News Now to talk about the latest Cherapa Place developments and businesses coming to Dawley Farm Village.

More new offices are opening in downtown’s signature new projects, along with a nearby new event venue.

Architecture and engineering firm ISG — which designed the newest buildings — has moved into its office at the Bancorp Building.

Other tenants here include the Bancorp, Eide Bailly and MarketBeat, all moving in within the next few weeks.

Nearby on East 8th St. just east of 8th and Railroad Center is the new downtown event venue Monick Yards, which is designed to host both social events like weddings as well as corporate events. There are ties to the Cherapa developers here, too. Some of the owners are the group behind the Carpenter Bar, Treasury and Highball. Monick Yards is open and ready to start hosting events this fall.

There are multiple announcements to share regarding Dawley Farm Village.

The UPS store is bringing a location to the east side next to Budget Blinds and Pizza Hut, offering a new shipping option with plans to open next spring.

And a new sit-down Mexican restaurant is coming to the development — La Cantina is leasing space in a retail center that includes Kay Jewelers between Budget Blinds and Buffalo Wild Wings.

This is from the same owners as the La Plaza Fiesta at 85th and Minnesota, and the plan is to open next year.

Other activity at Dawley Farm includes Nekter Juice Bar and Starbucks, which both are under construction.

