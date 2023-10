SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State prison offender Arvel Fields has died.

The Department of Corrections reported Tuesday that Fields, age 79, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Jameson Annex to the South Dakota State Penitentiary on Oct. 8.

Fields was serving a sentence for solicitation of a minor from Minnehaha County.

