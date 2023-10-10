Think 3D launches new nonprofit Bridging the Gap

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Tuesday, business leader and author Tamien Dysart announced the launch of Bridging the Gap, a new nonprofit hoping to foster a more inclusive community.

The organization will draw on the success achieved through programs like Leaders of Tomorrow.

“We have proven through the success of Leaders of Tomorrow and its 500+ graduates that you can make lasting impact on a community very quickly,” said Dysart, BTG executive director. “But we also realize this is part of something much larger. The Bridging the Gap organization uses a much wider lens to identify and address the gaps that exist in our communities. This allows us to build our future with intention, rather than allowing some to thrive and others to slip through the cracks.”

The BTG Organization aims to create programming that fosters a more inclusive community as the state and local populations continue to grow.

Communities that fail to support their fellow citizens will endure the issues that come with it such as crime and poverty. According to the World Economic Forum, 50% of violent crimes in cities occur in less than 3% - 8% of city streets segments 1. If these gaps are not addressed, the issues seen nationwide will be a reality in the communities here in South Dakota. The need for an organization is apparent in countless examples throughout the US. Many states and cities that have grown in size and diversity have struggled to succeed as one holistic society where all feel they can thrive. Changing this requires intention to identify the gaps that exist within communities and provide the resources necessary to rise ALL boats.

