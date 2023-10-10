Avera Medical Minute
Think 3D launches new nonprofit Bridging the Gap

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Tuesday, business leader and author Tamien Dysart announced the launch of Bridging the Gap, a new nonprofit hoping to foster a more inclusive community.

The organization will draw on the success achieved through programs like Leaders of Tomorrow.

“We have proven through the success of Leaders of Tomorrow and its 500+ graduates that you can make lasting impact on a community very quickly,” said Dysart, BTG executive director. “But we also realize this is part of something much larger. The Bridging the Gap organization uses a much wider lens to identify and address the gaps that exist in our communities. This allows us to build our future with intention, rather than allowing some to thrive and others to slip through the cracks.”

The BTG Organization aims to create programming that fosters a more inclusive community as the state and local populations continue to grow.

Please contact Tamien Dysart for more information at tamien@think3d.solutions or (605) 906-3567.

