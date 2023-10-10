Avera Medical Minute
Thomas Vanek is the first Stampede player to have jersey retired

Former Herd star has jersey hanging from rafters at Premier Center
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s hard for me to believe that the Stampede have been going for 25 years. But there’s no doubt about what player was the best in a Herd uniform.

And he had his jersey retired before Saturday night’s home opener with Waterloo. I remember when Thomas Vanek first got here as a 15 year old far from his home in Austria. And I was the first TV guy to interview him. We soon realized he was a really special player.

And I’m glad to see his jersey raised to the rafters. He was a bit emotional about the ceremony and very honored. Thomas Vanek says, “I mean it’s very emotional. I mean I was here as a 15-year-old kid who never dreamed of something like this. I dreamed of making the team and maybe coming back as a 16-year-old. And sure enough it turned into 3 great years. It’s really special. We touched on it, it’s not, I didn’t play the game for personal accolades but an honor like this is definitely special to have my family here and it was a great night.”

Vanek was a human highlight reel who went on to play for the Gophers and then was drafted in the first round by Buffalo and was a sniper during his career in the NHL. He was the most exciting player ever to wear a Stampede jersey and it’s not even close.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

