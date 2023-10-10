Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Wings and Waves Gala celebrates union of Sioux Falls zoo and aquarium

Wings and Waves Gala celebrates partnership of Sioux Falls zoo and aquarium
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 11th annual Wings and Waves Gala will be held Thursday night in downtown Sioux Falls. The event celebrates the union of the Butterfly House & Aquarium and the Great Plains Zoo.

Public Relations and Marketing Director Denise DePaolo joined Dakota News Now on Tuesday morning to discuss more about the event.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown, guests will receive dinner, desserts, opportunities to bid on unique auction items and experiences, and a chance to engage with live animals from both the Butterfly House & Aquarium and Great Plains Zoo.

Funds raised will support the efforts to bring all the elements of land, sea, and sky to one campus and continue building connections with the natural world.

The Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House & Aquarium merged earlier this year, and have hopes to bring both organizations to one campus soon.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Authorities said the semitruck was driving east on a main road when the motorcycle going...
11-year-old killed when dirt bike crashes into semitruck, sheriff’s office says
Rapid City man named as deceased in Spearfish crash
Clay County Sheriff’s Office releases information on sexual assault of minor
In less than two years, she has donated approximately $15,000 worth of produce to organizations...
High school student donates 7,000 lbs. of produce from own garden
A sign warns hikers to be aware of rattlesnakes in Badlands National Park in South Dakota....
Avera Medical Minute: 10-year-old boy survives rattlesnake bite

Latest News

Wings and Waves Gala celebrates partnership of Sioux Falls zoo and aquarium
Wings and Waves Gala celebrates partnership of Sioux Falls zoo and aquarium
Palestinians inspect the rubble Abu Helal family in Rafah refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Monday,...
Israel pounds downtown Gaza City, threatening punishing retaliation for weekend attack
Tuesday Morning's Forecastwith First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
Meteorologist Lexie Merley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Weather Forecast
Meteorologist Lexie Merley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Weather Forecast