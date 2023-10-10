Wings and Waves Gala celebrates union of Sioux Falls zoo and aquarium

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 11th annual Wings and Waves Gala will be held Thursday night in downtown Sioux Falls. The event celebrates the union of the Butterfly House & Aquarium and the Great Plains Zoo.

Public Relations and Marketing Director Denise DePaolo joined Dakota News Now on Tuesday morning to discuss more about the event.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown, guests will receive dinner, desserts, opportunities to bid on unique auction items and experiences, and a chance to engage with live animals from both the Butterfly House & Aquarium and Great Plains Zoo.

Funds raised will support the efforts to bring all the elements of land, sea, and sky to one campus and continue building connections with the natural world.

The Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House & Aquarium merged earlier this year, and have hopes to bring both organizations to one campus soon.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.