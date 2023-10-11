4th-ranked Watertown Arrows get win at Lincoln in AA volleyball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Watertown Arrows brought an impressive 16-3 record into the Lincoln gym Tuesday night to play the Patriots. They left with a 17-3 record after a hard-fought 3-1 win (25-23, 25-21, 19-25, 25-21). The Arrows make a trip back to Sioux Falls Thursday to play #3 Washington.

Most ranked teams emerged victorious Tuesday night.

AA-#1 Harrisburg, #2 Jefferson, #3 Washington, #4 Watertown

A-#1 SF Christian, #2 Dell Rapids, #3 Madison, #5 Dakota Valley (#4 Wagner lost to Parkston 3-0)

B-#1 Warner, #2 Chester, #4 Colman-Egan, #5 Burke

