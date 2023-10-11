Call to Freedom annual fundraiser brings awareness to human trafficking
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Call to Freedom hosted their annual CommUnity Breakfast at the Sioux Falls Convention Center on Wednesday.
The event raises funds for Call to Freedom’s work to support victims of human trafficking. Call to Freedom staff joined Dakota News Now live from the Convention Center throughout the morning to discuss more details about the event.
