Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Call to Freedom hosts community breakfast

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Call to Freedom held its eighth annual community breakfast fundraiser Wednesday to continue its mission of supporting victims of human trafficking.

The event doubles as an opportunity to raise awareness and educate the public about the realities of human trafficking.

“I think a couple of common myths we hear a lot are human trafficking is something that can’t happen to me, and it can’t happen here in South Dakota, and the unfortunate reality is that it can happen to anyone, and it does happen in communities all across South Dakota,” said Rachel Schartz, director of grants management.

Call to Freedom currently supports 172 people who have been affected by human trafficking, and organizers say fundraisers like this are important to keeping their mission alive.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 men charged in connection to Mitchell baseball incident
Davin Tukua, 16, was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.
16-year-old killed in crash hours before homecoming dance
One dead after shooting incident near Mitchell
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to a rollover crash near...
Crews respond to fatal rollover crash near Crooks
Sioux Falls police responded to a robbery at Wells Fargo in southwest Sioux Falls Tuesday...
Sioux Falls man arrested after attempting to rob bank

Latest News

Call to Freedom hosts community breakfast
Call to Freedom hosts community breakfast
Almost a year after construction began on a new building, Saint Mary’s Catholic Schools in Dell...
Dell Rapids St. Mary reveals cornerstones on new building
Dell Rapids St. Mary’s reveals cornerstones on new building
Dell Rapids St. Mary’s reveals cornerstones on new building
USD alerts campus community to sexual assault