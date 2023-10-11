Call to Freedom hosts community breakfast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Call to Freedom held its eighth annual community breakfast fundraiser Wednesday to continue its mission of supporting victims of human trafficking.

The event doubles as an opportunity to raise awareness and educate the public about the realities of human trafficking.

“I think a couple of common myths we hear a lot are human trafficking is something that can’t happen to me, and it can’t happen here in South Dakota, and the unfortunate reality is that it can happen to anyone, and it does happen in communities all across South Dakota,” said Rachel Schartz, director of grants management.

Call to Freedom currently supports 172 people who have been affected by human trafficking, and organizers say fundraisers like this are important to keeping their mission alive.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.