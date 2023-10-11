Dell Rapids St. Mary reveals cornerstones on new building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Almost a year after construction began on a new building, Saint Mary Catholic Schools in Dell Rapids held a ceremony Wednesday to unveil and bless the cornerstones.

The two cornerstones will symbolize the past and the future of the school, with the one on the elementary school side being from the original 1910 elementary building and the one on the high school side being brand new.

The cornerstones are meant to represent the foundation of the school and its commitment to providing quality Catholic education to the community.

The school has more than 200 kids from preschool to 12th grade.

The renovations were part of a campaign that began in 2021 with the goal of raising $12 million.

