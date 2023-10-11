Former southwest Iowa high school teacher charged with sex abuse takes plea deal

CRESTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A former southwest Iowa high school teacher and football coach, charged with sexual abuse, has taken a plea deal and will spend 10 years in prison.

Ryan Kissell, 42, is a former staff member at Nodaway Valley High School.

He was arrested in August and was charged with 46 counts of sexual abuse.

Investigators say he abused a child for over a decade.

Court documents show he pleaded guilty to at least one count of lascivious acts with a child.

This comes with a sentence of no more than 10 years.

He will also have to register as a sex offender and pay restitution to his victims.

