Former southwest Iowa high school teacher charged with sex abuse takes plea deal
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CRESTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A former southwest Iowa high school teacher and football coach, charged with sexual abuse, has taken a plea deal and will spend 10 years in prison.
Ryan Kissell, 42, is a former staff member at Nodaway Valley High School.
He was arrested in August and was charged with 46 counts of sexual abuse.
Investigators say he abused a child for over a decade.
Court documents show he pleaded guilty to at least one count of lascivious acts with a child.
This comes with a sentence of no more than 10 years.
He will also have to register as a sex offender and pay restitution to his victims.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.